Woman in viral stand-up comedy video pleads not guilty to subverting harmony, bail set at RM20,000

Siti Nuramira Abdullah (centre) is escorted by plainclothes police officers at the Kuala Lumpur High Court Complex on July 13, 2022. – Malay Mail photo

KUALA LUMPUR (July 13): Crackhouse Comedy Club open mic participant Siti Nuramira Abdullah, who went viral for a performance deemed offensive to Islam, pleaded not guilty to a charge of causing disharmony and hatred at the Sessions Court here today.

The 26-year-old was charged before Judge Siti Aminah Ghazali with “causing disharmony, disunity, or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will, or prejudicing the maintenance of harmony or unity, on grounds of religion”, a crime under Section 298A(1)(a) of the Penal Code.

The court allowed her RM20,000 bail with one surety. She was also required to report to the Brickfields police station once a month and must surrender her passport to the court.

Her next court date will be August 18. – Malay Mail

