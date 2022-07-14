Awg Tengah: 3,345 entrepreneurs in S’wak have benefited from interest subsidy

KOTA SAMARAHAN (July 14): A total of 3,345 entrepreneurs in Sarawak have benefited from interest subsidy totalling RM77 million from the state government to help them maintain their businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He explained this was paid out from the RM80.7-million allocation for interest subsidy of Special Relief Fund (SRF), Targeted Relief and Recovery Facility (TRRF) and Penjana Tourism Financing (PTF) for a period of three and a half years.

He said this assistance was specially for eligible small and medium enterprises (SMEs) through the Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (BKSS) package.

“Sarawak is the only state in Malaysia that provides the interest subsidy scheme,” he said at the opening of the Samarahan-level Jom Regista Bisnes at Dewan IADA Samarahan yesterday.

His text of speech was read by Deputy Minister of International Trade, Industry and Investment Datuk Dr Malcolm Mussen Lamoh who represented him at the event.

Awang Tengah also said the Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment (Mintred) will continue to assist the SMEs and budding entrepreneurs through schemes funded through allocations under the current 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

This includes the Sarawak Micro Credit Scheme (SKMS) which has disbursed RM49.5 million to 1,689 entrepreneurs through RM100-million allocation under 12MP.

He also said the Small and Medium Industry Scheme (SPIKS) has received additional RM20 million allocation under 12MP and has so far disbursed RM31.08 million to 417 recipients.

For the Graduates to Entrepreneurs Programme (Gerak), he said it was allocated RM10 million under 12MP. It has so far disbursed RM3.16 million to 344 recipients.

As for the Technical and Vocational Entrepreneurs Programme (Ustev), he said it has benefitted 513 entrepreneurs with assistance valued at RM4.64 million.

“Another programme is the Go Digital Programme for those who are interested in online business or e-commerce. So far, 100 entrepreneurs have benefited from assistance worth RM1 million. Under the 12MP, an allocation of RM20 million has been approved,” he revealed.

Awang Tengah, who is also the International Trade, Industry and Investment Minister, said SMEs comprising micro enterprises, hawkers and B40 small traders represent 98.5 per cent of the total business community nationwide including Sarawak.

“This group plays an important role in creating employment opportunities, increasing people’s income as well as contributing to the economic growth of the country including the state of Sarawak,” he added.

Meanwhile, Samarahan Resident Brahim Lumpu said some 200 participants took part in the two-day event.

He said they mostly comprised those who run small businesses but yet to register for business licences.

As such, he explained the Jom Regista Bisnes is organised for them to get licensed and to educate them on benefits which they can enjoy after getting their businesses properly registered.

Also present at the event were Kota Samarahan MP Datuk Rubiah Wang, Mintred principal assistant secretary Sayed Ismail Dato Sri Wan Hashim and Samarahan district officer Anuar Da’an.