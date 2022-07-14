Thursday, July 14
Bintulu areas to experience water supply disruption from tomorrow

By Yunus Yussop on Sarawak

Photo for illustration purposes only. — Photo from PxHere

BINTULU (July 14): Several areas here will experience a water supply interruption from 9pm tomorrow (July 15) to 5am on Saturday (July 16).

The affected areas are Jalan Sultan Iskandar, Jalan Ahmad Bakeri Ting, Bintulu Town area, Jalan Tun Razak, Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi, and Jalan Kidurong.

In a notice, Laku Management Sdn Bhd said the supply interruption is due to upgrading and improvement works of its pipeline system for the areas involved.

Consumers in the affected areas are advised to store sufficient water before the supply is interrupted.

For any enquiries, consumers can contact Laku’s 24-hour hotline number on 086-318160.

