Borneo Cultural Festival food stalls to begin operating tomorrow

SIBU (July 14): Borneo Cultural Festival (BCF) food stalls for the Malay/Melanau, Dayak, and Chinese Pavilions at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang will start operating tomorrow (July 15).

Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) deputy chairman Bujang Abdul Majid said the decision to open earlier, instead of next week as scheduled, was made following the overwhelming response from the public at BCF Tradex, which started last week.

The 18 food stalls for the Malay/Melanau Pavilion, 20 food stalls at the Dayak Pavilion, and about 60 stalls at the Chinese Pavilion will open from 6pm tomorrow.

However, he said the nightly programmes at the respective pavilions will only start as scheduled on Monday (July 18).

“Kindly be informed that Jalan Bujang Suntong will be closed from 6pm until 11pm starting tomorrow. We will close until July 23,” he told a press conference today.

He said as the police would focus on ensuring smooth flow of traffic, any vehicles obstructing the way would be issued compounds.

Bujang also reminded the public not to litter.

He said enforcement teams would be on duty and would also issue compounds should there be any non-compliance.

“Extra bins will be provided for the convenience of the public and we need kind assistance from the public to keep the place clean,” he said.

Dayak Pavilion councillor in charge Augustine Merikan said the Dayak Pavilion comprised of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) such as Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU), Sarakup Indu Dayak Sarawak (SIDS), Orang Ulu National Association (OUNA), Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA), and Persatuan Artis Iban Sarawak (Parisa).

“So we have various types of food for the public to try,” he said, adding the opening the Dayak Pavilion Night would be by Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira Sambang on Monday.

Malay/Melanau Pavilion councillor in charge Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley said the presentation at the Malay/Melanau stage will start on July 20 involving six NGOs.

He said Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development I Dr Annuar Rapaee will officiate at the event.

Ling Hua Wee, who is councillor in charge of the Chinese Pavilion, said its performances will start on July 21 and Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government II Michael Tiang will be the officiant.