Construction of world’s tallest fire station at documentation stage

KOTA KINABALU (July 14): The Malaysia Fire and Rescue Department is about to create history by setting up the tallest fire and rescue station in the world at Mount Kinabalu.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said the station will be the tallest in the world as it will be built at Mt Kinabalu, the highest mountain in Borneo and Malaysia.

“At the moment, the construction of the fire station is still at the documentation stage and some things need to be examined before the construction process can be done as it will be built in a World Heritage area.

“I was made to understand that allocation to build the fire station at Lagadan Hut area of Mount Kinabalu is already available,” he said during a press conference after the Fire Science Certificate Accreditation Parade Series 1/2022 at the Kota Kinabalu Fire and Rescue Station station in Sembulan on Thursday.

Masidi said the fire station at Mt Kinabalu would be operated by the Mount Kinabalu Search and Rescue Team (MOSAR) and would be built at an altitude of more than 3,382 meters above sea level.

“The MOSAR team is currently based at the Ranau fire and rescue station.

“Once this fire station is completed at Mt Kinabalu, it will facilitate the MOSAR team in their mountain search and rescue operation,” he said.