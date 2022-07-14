Consul-general: Collaboration will bring benefits to both Sarawak, Indonesia

KUCHING (July 14): Collaboration between Sarawak and Indonesia will prove beneficial as Indonesia is expected to kick-start the development of its new capital, Nusantara in East Kalimantan, sometime this month.

Being neighbouring states, Consul-General of the Republic of Indonesia in Kuching Raden Sigit Witjaksono welcomes Sarawak’s help as Indonesia is currently in the midst of making development preparations for its new capital.

In citing this, Raden believes there are a wealth of benefits waiting to be reaped from a collaborative initiative between the two as it will uplift the development of the entire island of Borneo.

“As the newly planned capital is still being processed, there is still a need to make preparations and implementations for the infrastructures, to complement the development between Balikpapan and Samarinda in the new capital, which is Nusantara,” he told reporters after his courtesy visit to the office of Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah in Baitulmakmur 2 here today.

On that note, Raden sees this being the stepping stone for future collaborations in different sectors, as there is a possibility to develop infrastructures, namely education centre, together.

In detailing more, Raden said Indonesia is currently working closely with Sarawak in the energy sector.

“With this, a closer and stronger relationship between the countries will be forged,” he said.

The development of Indonesia’s new capital Nusantara in East Kalimantan was announced by its National Development Planning Minister Suharso Monoarfa during a meeting with the working committee for the new capital city bill in Parliament earlier this year (Jan 17).