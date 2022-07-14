Coupon Parking System starts in Kolombong industrial area

KOTA KINABALU (July 14): The Kota Kinabalu City Hall will implement the Coupon Parking System (CPS) in Kolombong industrial area beginning Friday, July 15.

The parking rate charged in the area will be rate B (Long-Term Parking).

City Hall Mayor Datuk Noorliza Awang Alip said billboards for the rate will be placed at three corner areas – Jalan Buah Duku, Jalan Buah Duku 2 and Lorong Buah Duku.

“Kiosks or counters for the sale of parking coupons will be available at Paramount area (Lorong Buah Anggur) for convenience of purchase or public inquiries,” she said in a statement on Thursday.

Public can also purchase coupons from nearby coupon sales agents.

Noorliza said the implementation of CPS will help improve the traffic flow and reduce compounds issued by DBKK enforcement for traffic offences such as obstruction of traffic and parallel parking.

She added that it is also a systematic way to give opportunities to all users to use the parking space in Kolombong.

For any inquiries, the public can contact the Parking Management Division, DBKK Holdings Sdn Bhd at 088-270 181/270 182 or WhatsApp Hotline 010 5620 8856.

The public can also visit the Parking Management Division office, DBKK Holdings Sdn Bhd at KK Plaza, Lot 1.49 to 1.54, Level 1, Jalan Lapan Belas, Kota Kinabalu.