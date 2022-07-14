DAP MP urges young voters in S’wak to exercise their rights in GE15

KUCHING (July 14): Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii has urged young voters in Sarawak to exercise their rights to vote in the next general election to make their voices heard.

He said young people may not be aware of politics as some quarters had claimed, but this did not mean they could not tell right from wrong.

“I believe young people are not just leaders of tomorrow, but they are also the leaders of today. You guys can influence and change the direction of not just your own life but that of the state and the country.

“You have a huge say in how we, the politicians, make policies to see a better Malaysia. I believe Malaysia has a good future because of you.

“Please come out to vote and make your voices heard. If you see things going wrong, fight against it. Young people can make changes. Let us all play our part, and you have the power to make a change,” he said before presenting incentives to Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) top scorers at the Sarawak Democratic Action Party (DAP) headquarters here today.

Dr Yii said young people must go all out to empower themselves with knowledge and skills as well as understand the issues Malaysians are facing in order to help shape the country’s future.

He said young people could change where Malaysia is heading to but before they could do so, they must take steps to ensure that they can contribute to the progress of the country.

As the youngest MP in Sarawak and the third youngest MP in Malaysia, Dr Yii advised young people to always challenge themselves to do better.

In order to speak up for the people in Parliament, he said he had to constantly do research and reading to ensure that matters that he brought up carried weight and substance.

“I always challenge myself to be better in things that I do. As a university student, I challenged myself to read one book every two weeks. I hate reading but I push myself to read to either improve my English or enhance my know-how.”

Dr Yii said young people ought to focus on small things in life to gradually see greater achievements.

He said many people may not realise the importance of punctuality, but being on time would help form a good impression especially during special occasions such as a business deal.

“Small is the new big. So focus on the small and you will succeed in the big. Never look down on small things,” he added.

He also advised young individuals to ‘dream big, dig deep, take small steps and last long’ to achieve more milestones in life.

He said they should build a strong foundation and always bear in mind that people will remember them for what they did in the long-term rather than some achievement attained for a brief moment.

A total of 52 SPM top achievers who scored at least 6As were given the incentives. Of which, one recipient was 11As scorer and 11 others scored 10As.

Among those present was Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong.