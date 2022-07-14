Excavator parked at Siburan village almost completely destroyed by fire

KUCHING (July 14): An excavator parked at Kampung Maang, Jalan Kuching-Serian was 90 per cent destroyed after it caught fire around 10pm yesterday.

In a statement today, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said at the scene were firefighters from the Siburan fire station.

They used two hoses with water sourced from their fire engine to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby bushes.

After ensuring that the fire was fully extinguished and would not reignite, firefighters wrapped up the operation at 10.40pm.

Bomba is still investigating the cause of the fire.

The statement added the scene of the fire is 20km away from the Siburan fire station.