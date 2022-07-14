GE15: Kelvin Yii prepared to switch parliamentary seat

KUCHING (July 14): Sarawak Democratic Action Party (DAP) MP Dr Kelvin Yii is prepared to either defend Bandar Kuching or stand in another parliamentary seat in the 15th general election (GE15), which may be called any time before July next year.

Met by reporters at the party’s headquarters here today, he said it is entirely up to DAP’s leadership whether he is to defend the parliamentary constituency presently held by him or stand in any other seat.

“I leave it to my party leaders to decide. Usually this will be announced after the dissolution of the Parliament,” he said after presenting incentives to top Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) scorers.

Dr Yii, who is also the national DAP Socialist Youth (Dapsy) chief, hoped to see the party fielding more young faces in the next polls, be they parliamentary or state seats.

“As the Dapsy Malaysia chairman, we want to focus on having more young candidates for the party, both parliament and state assemblies,” he added.

Whether DAP will collaborate with other opposition parties in the next election, he said: “We are open to negotiations with other opposition parties, and our principle remains the same – having a united opposition front.”

He asserted that GE15 will be a very important election which should decide the future and direction of Malaysia.

He believed that every Malaysian would like to see a government which is competent enough to help them cushion the impact from the rising costs of living.

According to him, Malaysians also want to put a stop to malpractices in the country to see a better Malaysia.

On DAP’s candidacy issue, Dr Yii said: “We will make an announcement when the election is around the corner, usually after the prime minister announces the election date.”

He opined that electorates should not just focus on the candidates that would be nominated by various political parties.

“I advise young voters to study policies put forward by various political parties. Young voters should also understand the issues this country is facing so that they can compare the proposals and policies put up by different political parties.

“This should help them make a good choice in electing representatives who can better lead the country,” he said.

While the last general election was held on May 9, 2018, every elected term in Malaysia comes with a five-year tenure.

In the 2018 general polls, Sarawak DAP contested in nine parliamentary seats and won six, namely Mas Gading, Bandar Kuching, Stampin, Sarikei, Sibu and Lanang.