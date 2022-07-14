Illegal dumpsite draws ire of SRDC chairman

SIBU (July 14): Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai’s first duty after accepting his service extension letter yesterday saw him rushing to an illegal dumpsite in Kemuyang following a complaint from the public.

“Upon reaching the site in Kemuyang, I saw heaps of unwanted material comprising renovation wastes and household wastes strewn all over the place.

“It is indeed an eyesore and very depressing to note such irresponsible attitude (of the perpetrators).

“Personally, I do not understand the attitude of the renovation contractors and certain members of the public who just dispose of their waste indiscriminately at the private road,” he said.

Accompanying Sempurai during the site inspection were SRDC’s Public and Environment officer Rity Jawa and engineer Jacky Tiong.

Sempurai assured that council will take immediate action to clear the waste as well as to trace the land owner to notify that the private property has been used for illegal dumping.

He said he would also propose to close the unused road after discussing the matter with the Public Works Department (JKR).

According to him, the particular road is not being used and there is no one staying along the stretch.

“We will do a thorough inspection and if it is determined that nobody uses that road, we will recommend its closure if necessary.”

Meanwhile, prior to SRDC councillors accepting their six-month service extension letters, Sempurai in a special meeting urged them to go to the ground to get a better understanding of the situation and issues faced by residents under their respective zones.

“Yes, our councillors do go to the ground and communicate with the residents under their zone, but for the next six months, each and every one of you need to do it on a regular basis to ensure effective monitoring as well as to exercise check and balance.

“Overall, the previous term of councillors of SRDC did a good job in assisting the council in terms of policy making and implementation,” he said, while reminding all councillors to serve with honesty and integrity.