Indonesia says it hopes for positive result in talks between HR Ministry and Home Ministry on issue of its workers

JAKARTA (July 14): The Indonesian Foreign Ministry hopes that the discussions between the two ministries in Malaysia responsible for the inclusion of Indonesian workers will yield positive results.

The director of Indonesian citizen’s protection at the ministry, Judha Nugraha, said apart from waiting for an explanation, he also hoped that Malaysia would remain committed to ensuring that the Maid Online System (MOS) was no longer used.

“The MOS system is a recruitment mechanism that is outside of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Indonesian and Malaysian governments on April 1,” he said in the ministry’s weekly briefing here today.

Article 3 as well as Appendix C of the MoU stipulates that the placement of PDIs from Indonesia to Malaysia must go through the “One Channel System”.

Indonesia temporarily suspended the sending of its citizens to work Malaysia from Tuesday after claiming to have found the evidence that the MOS is still being utilised for the recruitment of Indonesian domestic workers.

Subsequently, Malaysia’s Ministry of Human Resources in a statement yesterday said it will immediately discuss with the Home Ministry to address the issues related to the entry of workers from Indonesia. – Bernama