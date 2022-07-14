JPJ issues 78 notices for traffic offences during joint operation in Serian

KUCHING (July 14): The Road Transport Department (JPJ) issued 78 notices for various traffic offences during a joint operation this morning.

In a statement, JPJ Sarawak said the joint operation was held in conjunction with ‘Ops Khas Hari Raya Aidiladha’ at the Serian JPJ Enforcement Station.

During the three-hour operation, 557 vehicles were checked by more than 70 personnel comprising the police, National Registration Department (JPN), Department of Environment (DoE), and the Immigration Department.

JPJ Sarawak deputy director Erick Jusiang, who was present for the operation, extended his gratitude to all of the participating agencies.

During the operation, reflective stickers were also given out to busses and motorcycles as part of a safety campaign.