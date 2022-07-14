Land and Survey Department wins SAG Award at 2022 Esri User Conference

KUCHING (July 14): Sarawak’s Land and Survey Department has won the Special Achievements in Geographic Information System (GIS) (SAG) Award at the 2022 Esri User Conference in San Diego, California as the conference celebrated some of the most successful digital innovation initiatives across a range of industries globally.

The award was given to user sites around the world to recognise outstanding work with GIS technology and the state’s Land and Survey Department was among the global winners with their project, Electronic Land And Survey Information System (eLASIS) and Mobile LASIS were selected to receive the award from more than 100,000 others contestants.

Receiving the prestigious SAG award from the President of ESRI Jack Dangermond on behalf of the Land and Survey Department was Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He was accompanied by Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Planning (MUDeNR), Datu Len Talif Salleh and Advisor to Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais.

Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) general manager Dr Zaidi Razak, Sarawak Service Modernization Unit (SSMU) director Michael Ronnie Langgong and Land and Survey Department acting director Awang Zamhari Awang Mahmood were also present during the event.

“The Land and Survey Department, Sarawak, has already received awards recognising its eLASIS and Mobile LASIS which created a One-Stop Virtual Office to digitally transform the department’s service delivery system with the mission of ‘bringing the office to every doorstep’.

“Among the other awards received by the department were Esri Malaysia GeoInnovation Award 2021, Public Service Innovation Award 2020, Malaysian Association of Creativity and Innovation Award 2020 and Geospatial World Excellence Award,” said a statement by the department today.

With an area of 12.4 million hectares of land mass with a scattered population of 2.9 million in 12 divisions, 45 districts and 24 sub-districts, eLASIS provides vital land information, geographic location and cadastral boundaries, integrated with Global Positioning System (GPS) for Sarawak.

It also provides imagery base-map to provide “fast, accurate and reliable” services through a safe and easy to use platform that is accessible anywhere, anytime.

The department says that eLASIS and Mobile LASIS is a continuous transformation to its service delivery system to cater for the both the stakeholders and customers’ needs and has proven to be efficient and effective during the Movement Control Order enforced in the country where the public is affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Apart from that, the department also said that registered users for eLASIS and Mobile LASIS has increased by 108 percent from 17,668 to 36,738 users.

Online transactions via the eLASIS and Mobile LASIS also show a rise of 42 percent from 180,770 to 257,421 transactions and consequently online revenue collection had increased by 147 percent from RM 3.2 million to RM7.8 million in 2021.