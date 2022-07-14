Minos: Kuching-Samarahan Expressway traffic light project resumes after long delay

KUCHING (July 14): Works to turn the five roundabouts along the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway into traffic light intersections has resumed after a long delay, said Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) chairman Datuk Peter Minos.

He said the council and the people of Samarahan were very happy because the issue of severe traffic congestion faced every day would be resolved with the completion of this project.

“Thank you to Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and the director of the Public Works Department (JKR) who acted quickly.

“After years of suffering from traffic jams, Samarahan residents and other road users can now breathe a sigh of relief,” he said.

He was speaking during the oath-taking ceremony for council members for another six months from July 1 to December 31, 2022 today.

Minos said to ensure the project would be completed as scheduled, MPKS will help monitor its progress.

He said MPKS would not want the project to face delays and hoped that it would be completed in October next year.

“Another good news for the people of Sarawak – the Autonomous Rail Transit (ART) project will be implemented at the end of this year.

“This is the first project of its kind in Sarawak and it will be implemented in Kota Samarahan for the first phase,” he said.

Minos said this project will definitely bring joy to the people of Kota Samarahan, and when completed will definitely help address the traffic congestion problems in the area.