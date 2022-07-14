MMSR president appointed as think tank expert to China centre

KOTA KINABALU (July 14): Malaysia Maritime Silk Route Research Society (MMSR) president Professor Dato Sri Dr Wilson Yong Tung Yung, JP has been appointed as a think tank expert to the Talent Education and Training Centre of China Academy of Management Sciences.

The appointment in June this year was a form of recognition and honour to Yong’s contribution to the development of arts education in the domestic and international arenas.

The Talent Education and Training Centre of China Academy of Management Sciences was initiated by Qian Xuesen, Qian Sanqiang, Qian Weizhang, Pei Lisheng, Ma Hong and 200 senior researchers.

The centre was the first scientific research consulting agency specialized in management sciences and related interdisciplinary research that was approved by the Chinese government.

With Yong onboard, the centre hopes to enhance the promotion and exchange in arts education worldwide.

Yong had served as the visiting professor and advisor to many universities in China, and he himself has established collaboration in joint courses with Chinese universities.

In addition, he has assisted Malaysian universities in recruiting Chinese students and penetrating into the Chinese market.

He has also facilitated the international exchange in arts among primary and secondary schools.

Yong was awarded the Overseas Chinese Young Art Educator Award by Jilin Province Cultural Board, China in 1999, and was recognized as an academician for art education by the Royal Institution of Singapore and Philippines, as well as conferred the Excellence Leadership Award by the Pacific Top Excellence Brand Committee (APC) in 2013.

In 2014, he received the Asean Outstanding Art Education Award, and was listed in the Malaysia Book of Records when his Chinese ink paintings were selected to be featured in China official stamps.

In the following year, Yong received the World Outstanding Chinese Businessman Award by Yazhou Zhoukan, and was bestowed the Arts and Culture Achievement Award by the Malaysia Book of Records in 2016.

In 2020, Yong’s Chinese artworks were featured in the postage stamps of six countries comprising France, Germany, Canada, Portugal, Austria and Estonia in the ‘Outstanding Chinese Artists on World Stamps’ global release event This year, he was awarded Outstanding Asean Chinese Outstanding (Chinese Art) under the Asean Overseas Chinese Book of Records and Awards.

The Talent Education and Training Centre of China Academy of Management Sciences hopes that Yong’s passion in arts and education will propel him to greater heights.