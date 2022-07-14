Nancy: Over 33,000 Keluarga Malaysia to benefit from Pre2.0 room booking e-vouchers

KUALA LUMPUR (July 14): Malaysians will get e-vouchers worth from RM50 to RM100 by booking hotel rooms online through the Tourism Recovery Plan 2022 (PRE2.0) initiative, from July 15 to Dec 31.

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, said that the launch of the PRE2.0 initiative, in collaboration with Tourism Malaysia, was to attract Malaysian families to book hotel rooms at special prices to boost domestic tourism.

She said among the accommodation involved in the initiative are hotels under the Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH), Malaysian Association of Hotel Owners (MAHO), Malaysian Budget and Business Hotel Association (MyBHA), and Rangkaian Hotel Seri Malaysia (RHSM) Sdn Bhd.

“More than 200 hotels under MAH and MAHO will offer e-vouchers of RM100 with a minimum purchase of RM150 for the first 19,900 holidaymakers, while 229 hotels under MyBHA will offer RM50 e-vouchers with a minimum purchase of RM60 for 7,960 consumers.

“In addition, RHSM offers a rebate of RM50 with a minimum purchase of RM170 (standard room) or RM210 (family room) for the first 5,970 buyers at its 19 hotels. Bookings at RHSM can be made by walk-in, email or telephone,” she said at the launch of PRE2.0 for the accommodation cluster here last night.

She said that all the e-vouchers can be obtained when booking a hotel room through the Shopee application, with a redemption limit of three times for each MyKad owner from July 15 to Dec 31.

Meanwhile, Nancy said that Tourism Malaysia had also launched the PRE2.0 programme on May 17, offering discounts and rebates under the tourism agency sector, land transport, theme parks, scuba diving, homestays and air transport.

Touching on the issue of fixing the US currency for hotel bookings, she left the matter to industry players for a thorough discussion.

“We expect them to discuss the implications, because if booking rates use that currency, what would people’s perception of our industry standards be like (as internationally practised); while it has the potential to attract local workers.

“We leave the decision to them (industry players). However, consider all the options first because we are worried people may say we are not confident in our own national currency,” she said. — Bernama