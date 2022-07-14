Over 700 members expected at Tafi Convention in Kuching

KUCHING (July 14): Travel Agents Federation of India (Tafi) Convention 2022 will be held in Sarawak for the first time on Sept 20-23 with an expected arrival of over 700 members from India.

The convention will see collaborations between the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak, Tourism Malaysia, Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) and Business Events (BE) Sarawak.

Themed ‘Build Back Better’ to strengthen the tourism industry and moving towards a resilient economic recovery, STB said the convention at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) would highlight sustainability, advanced greening efforts, conservation and responsible tourism during its sessions.

Recently, Tafi managing committee visited Kuching to do multiple site inspections and paid a courtesy call on Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Abdul Karim hoped the convention would be a catalyst to entice more visitors from India to Sarawak in the near future.

“The convention’s theme this year is very much aligned with our Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 with Sarawak’s aspiration to empower the community and to ensure a sustainable environment, post-Covid.

“We look forward to holding this event together with Tafi with the sustainability factor being the heart of the convention,” said Abdul Karim in a statement.

Tafi president Ajay Prakah said the Indian market was growing and they were constantly looking for newer destinations, products and experiences.

“Sarawak has a great potential to become a popular destination in the Indian market because today’s generation is concerned about the planet, conservation and sustainability.

“With the support of Tourism Malaysia, Sarawak Tourism Board and Business Events Sarawak, I think we are going to have a wonderful convention and we are looking forward to it,” said Ajay.

Representing the travel trade in India, STB said Tafi was a progressive and vibrant association with a nationwide membership base of 1,400 members and growing.

The majority of Tafi members are International Air Transport Association (IATA) Accredited agents who contribute more than 75 per cent of the outbound business in India.