PBDSB: There cannot be another Malaysia Agreement

KUCHING (July 14): There cannot be another Malaysia Agreement when one is already in place, said Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) president Bobby William.

He said the signing of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) had created an alliance between the Federation of Malaya and the two Borneo states.

“The agreement and its annexures provide caveats and special safeguards for the Borneo states.

“In particular, it was never the intention of Great Britain and the parties signing to make the Borneo states subordinate to Malaya,” he said in a statement.

He was commenting on Barisan Nasional (BN) deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan’s recent proposal for a new Malaysia Agreement as a step towards realising the state’s demands in MA63.

Bobby said PBDSB was perplexed by Mohamad’s suggestion and adding to the confusion was the statement issued by Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) president Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan that Sabah was supporting the idea.

Bobby said under MA63, the fundamental terms required Malaya to respect the rights of the Borneo states.

”The Federation of Malaya however has reneged on the agreement. In particular the Constitution, at the behest of Malaya, has been amended as if the very document was signed by each of the Federation of Malaya’s eleven states thus making Sabah and Sarawak two of the 13 states.

“Therefore Malaya cannot simply wash her hands off the fundamental breach and then say let’s have a new agreement,” he said.

He pointed out that however, if a new Malaysia agreement was meant to require Malaysia to make good of the breach, then it is a matter of compensating the loss suffered by Sabah and Sarawak.

“It also means signing of a supplementary document in minute details on what was agreed under the Inter Governmental Reports and MA63 which was entered into between the United Kingdom, Malaya, North Borneo and Sarawak,” he said.

He said the document contained numerous safeguards for the Borneo states, many of which have been callously breached by Malaya.

He also said that more importantly, the Continental Shelf Act 1966 (Revised 1972) should be repealed.

“Another demand that should be pursued and rectified is that Sabah and Sarawak should be given their shares of one-third each of the 222 seats in the Parliament,” said Bobby.