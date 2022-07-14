PBS Youth wants police to investigate videos alleging Umno behind IC project

KOTA KINABALU (July 14): Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) Youth led by its chief, Christoper Mandut, lodged a police report following the emergence of two videos claiming a political party was behind the illegal issuance of Malaysian identity cards back in 1981.

The first video, about 2.32 minutes long, featured a man interviewed, claiming that he was asked to sign an empty HRN3 form to get his citizenship, and revealed that Umno led, supported and encouraged the scheme, calling the party as traitors.

In the second video, 2.16 minutes long, saw one Siti Aminah admitting to be responsible in gathering people, get their photos and thumbprints before sending the items to the Umno office, adding that the process would automatically provide these individuals with identification card and become a member of Umno.

“As local Sabahans, we believe that the allegations made by the two individuals should be looked into seriously.

“We call on the police to carry out a thorough investigation on the two videos.

“Apart from the videos, we also submitted the transcripts to assist the police in their investigations,” he said after lodging the report at the Kota Kinabalu police station.