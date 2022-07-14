Thursday, July 14
Plane carrying Sri Lankan president lands in Singapore

A Saudia airline Boeing 787 Dreamliner believed to be carrying Sri Lanka’s president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, his wife and two bodyguards arrives at Changi International Airport in Singapore on July 14, 2022. – AFP photo

SINGAPORE (July 14): A plane carrying Sri Lanka’s president arrived in Singapore from the Maldives this evening, a day after he escaped to the atoll nation.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, his wife Ioma and their two bodyguards were on board the Saudia airline plane, an airport official earlier told AFP.

The aircraft landed at Singapore’s Changi Airport at 7.17pm (1117 GMT).

Journalists had descended on Changi after news emerged that the president was heading to the city-state.

Rajapaksa, 73, fled Sri Lanka after protesters overran his palace on the weekend as the country grapples with a dire economic crisis.

He is expected to look to stay in the city-state for some time, according to Sri Lankan security sources, before potentially moving to the United Arab Emirates. – AFP

