Police present PJPN awards to 335 personnel

MIRI (July 14): A total of 335 police personnel including 150 retired personnel from Sarawak received the ‘Pingat Jasa Pahlawan Negara’ (PJPN) award and certificates from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) here today.

The awards presented to the retired police personnel were in honour of their service, sacrifice and patriotism to the country during the Emergency from 1948 to 1960, and the communist insurgency from 1968 to 1989 in Malaya and from 1962 to 1990 in Sabah and Sarawak.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain presented the awards in the presence of Bukit Aman Management Department director Datuk Zaini Jass, Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri and his deputy Datuk Mancha Ata.