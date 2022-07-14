Report: Enterprises in Singapore, Malaysia adopting cloud computing at rapid pace

KUALA LUMPUR (July 14): Enterprises in Singapore and Malaysia are adopting cloud computing at a rapid pace, motivated by the growth in digital transformation and other trends in the region.

This is according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens Next-Gen Private/Hybrid Cloud — Data Centre Services & Solutions report for Singapore and Malaysia finds an increasingly developed market for data centre services and solutions in the region, with both global and local providers growing strongly.

The rising demand for cloud products and services is linked to several enterprise information technology (IT) trends in the region, including growing needs for automation, sustainability and edge computing, the report said.

Both service providers and clients are quickly adopting platforms to automate cloud operations using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, ISG said in a statement.

A major push for sustainability by both the public and private sectors in Singapore, likely to spread to Malaysia, is shaping companies’ decisions about data centre locations, energy sources and service providers.

For regulatory, cultural and geopolitical reasons, Singapore and Malaysia operate as separate markets for cloud solutions and services, so few providers have coverage in both countries.

ISG expects providers to accelerate the creation of complex partnerships for national coverage, global connectivity and scale.

In Malaysia, data centre development is expected to move beyond Kuala Lumpur and Cyberjaya district to other locations with cheap and reliable energy and proximity to Singapore.

The global shortage of IT skills is a particular challenge in both countries, with technology unemployment at or near record lows and immigration reduced due to COVID-19, the report said, adding this crisis will require more investment in automation and a rethinking of how to fill the skills gap.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens Next-Gen Private/Hybrid Cloud — Data Centre Services & Solutions report for Singapore and Malaysia evaluates the capabilities of 32 providers across three quadrants: Managed Services, Managed Hosting and Colocation Services.

More details are available at www.isg-one.com. — Berrnama