Rhinos hope to tame Southern Tigers with fans’ support

KOTA KINABALU (July 14): A mouth-watering clash is on the cards as Sabah FC tackle Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) for Super League leadership at the Likas Stadium on Friday night.

The top-of-the-table battle will see second placed Sabah FC trying to become the first team to beat JDT in the league this season and replace the current leaders at the top of the country’s elite football competition.

And the Rhinos will need to be at the top of their game – as well as morale support from the home fans – in order to tame the Southern Tigers.

Head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee agreed as he called on the fans to be the team’s ’12th player’ and try to make the difference from the stand against their highly favoured opponents.

“Sabah FC need the fans support for that extra edge and confidence … it is very important that we must not drop points in front of the home crowd.

“On the pitch, the players must stay disciplined and focused so as to keep the good momentum we have created leading up to the match,” said Kim Swee in a Sabah FC statement yesterday.

The Rhinos who have collected 22 points from 10 matches trailed JDT by a single point, although the latter still hold the advantage with a game in hand.

“The margin between the two top teams in the league is very tight and this will certainly make Friday’s match even tougher and exciting.

“Every game for us is very important and JDT are of no difference. We prepared for the game like we normally do … no difference whatsoever.

“Of course the opponents are JDT and we hope to get something (positive) from the game. It is not going to be easy but we will do our utmost best.

“Our players have made superb efforts to put the team among the top three in the league and we are not going to stop now.

“There are 11 or 12 games to play and we have to make sure we stay on the right track,” he said.

Asked on the team’s chances, Kim Swee said Sabah FC always played for the win regardless who the opponents are.

“However, we must not be swayed by the thought of just wanting to collect three points … before we can achieve that, we must stay disciplined and stay focused for the entire game.

“JDT have many quality players who can change the game with a moment of genius. So, we have to be calm and be alert all he time.

“We must double our efforts on the pitch in order to achieve the desired result,” said Kim Swee.

Super League Standings

P W D L F A Pts

JDT 9 7 2 0 25 5 23

Sabah FC 10 7 1 2 17 8 22

N. Sembilan FC 12 5 5 2 14 8 20

Kedah DA FC 9 4 2 3 13 17 14

Terengganu FC 8 4 1 3 10 8 13

KL City FC 10 4 1 5 16 18 13

Selangor FC 9 3 3 3 21 17 12

Melaka Utd FC 10 3 3 4 11 12 12

Sarawak Utd FC 11 3 1 7 11 26 10

PJ City FC 9 2 3 4 12 18 9

Sri Pahang FC 11 2 2 7 13 20 8

Penang FC 10 1 4 5 12 18 7