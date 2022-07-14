Sabah Legislative Assembly sitting open to observers

KOTA KINABALU (July 14): The State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting starting on Monday (July 18) is open to observers.

Speaker Datuk Kadzim M Yahya said application to observe the sitting must be made directly to the secretariat by complying with certain conditions after taking into account the number of Covid-19 cases which have now reached three figures in the state.

“Although the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) is now in an endemic direction, the Sabah DUN still maintains precautionary measures.

“For that, the observers must make an application to the Sabah DUN secretariat to attend and follow this sitting,” he said after chairing a meeting of the main committee in preparation for the sitting on Thursday.

Commenting further on the sitting which will be tabling four Bills, Kadzim informed that the number and attendance of observers will be rotated according to the specified time period.

“For assemblymen who wish to bring supporters or followers, they can make an application to the secretariat and we limit it to five people only.

“Even NGOs and schools can apply but in a limited number and on a set time.

“As space is limited, we will ensure that the observers follow the session in rotation and after the expiry of the stipulated period, the observers are advised to leave,” he said.

According to Kadzim, in addition to making it compulsory to wear face masks at all times, all officers and observers are required to undergo a screening test using a rapid test kit.