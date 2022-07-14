Sabah to enjoy faster, cheaper internet soon

KOTA KINABALU (July 14): The launch of the Measat-3d Satellite in Kourou French Guiana on June 22 will help speed up internet connectivity in areas with no coverage, particularly in rural areas of Sabah.

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Datuk Yakub Khan, who was given the honour by the Federal Government to represent the Sabah State Government to witness the launch on site, said the ministry was the first in Sabah to be invited as part of the national delegation to such event.

“This shows the good relationship between the State and Federal Governments in ensuring internet services benefit all levels of society.”

He said that after chairing the first meeting of the Sabah Technology Development and Innovation Council (MaPTIS) here on Thursday.

Yakub said the ministry had utilized the visit to discuss several matters with agencies and secretary-general of the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM), including the setting up of a Malaysian Space Agency (MYSA) branch in Sabah.

He said MYSA had agreed to spread its wings to Sabah to enable more Sabahans are involved in the aerospace industry.

“The commitment of MYSA director-general Ali Kamil Napiah will soon change the science, technology and innovation (STI) landscape in Sabah in the future.”

During an engagement session, Yakub said KKMM secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek had agreed to re-table the proposal to install 300 Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) facilities throughout Sabah this year for the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission’s (MCMC) approval.

“The secretary-general has given his assurance that part of the 300 VSAT facilities will be installed this year.

“The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (KSTI) has also proposed subsidy for free data usage between one and six months in each of the involved areas.”

In addition, he said Mohammad has also agreed to convey Sabah’s proposal to appoint a representative from the State Government to MCMC in effort to enhance the role of KSTI and the State Government in pursuing the needs of internet and digital infrastructure in Sabah.

With the launch of the Measat-3d Satellite, Yakub said all clients, especially rural communities that utilize the Measat internet service will experience a speed 10 times faster, which is on par with 4G capacity.

“This will improve internet connectivity and digital economy in rural areas through 33 E-Desa and 118 Malaysian Family Digital Economy Centre (PEDi).”

To date, he said MCMC had installed 138 VSAT while KSTI had set up 24 VSAT in Sabah.

“The installation of additional 300 VSAT facilities will reduce the digital gap in rural areas drastically.”

Yakub said the broadband coverage in populated areas had reached 87 per cent and would further increase to 90 per cent by the end of 2022.

“Sabah is expected to achieve 100 per cent broadband coverage by 2025.”

He added that the cost of data usage will also decrease when the Measat-3d Satellite fully operates, which in turn, alleviates the rural communities’ burden in utilizing internet through VSAT.

Yakub said KSTI had also recommended the establishment of Sabah Multimedia Authority.

“The proposal to set up Sabah Multimedia Authority is to ensure better coordination in the communication industry in Sabah.”

He said the suggestion was well-received by KKMM and further discussion will be held in the near future.

“Such cooperation will be continued at the national and international levels to ensure Sabah is able to popularize STI at a greater level in the future.

“It is also part of the State Government’s efforts to provide a competitive talent pool to support the development of human capital in a holistic manner.”

Earlier in his welcoming speech at MaPTIS meeting, Yakub said the council aims to ensure STI serves as an enabler to the tourism, industry and agriculture sectors to achieve the mission of Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ).

The council also assists KSTI in developing policies, strategies, high technology trainings and STI development programmes.

“MaPTIS has also helped KSTI in formulating the KSTI Strategic Plan 2022-2025.”

Yakub said the meeting, which involved members and experts from Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS), Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Sabah branch, agencies and non-govenrmental organizations (NGOs), has discussed at length about the council’s functions and halatuju (roadmap).

He said the summary of the meeting will be compiled into a document for the Chief Minister for approval and further action.

He also said the State Education Department has been tasked with developing a five-year strategic plan to cultivate the interest for science subject among students, which will be tabled in the next meeting of the council.

Also present were KSTI permanent secretary Zainudin Aman, MaPTIS Technical Committee chairman Associate Professor Dr Ramzah Dambul, UMS vice chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Taufiq Yap Yun Hin and UiTM Sabah branch rector Associate Professor Datuk Dr Abdul Kadir Rosline.