Sibu man jailed three months for slashing younger brother with cleaver

SIBU (July 14): The Sessions Court here today sentenced a 39-year-old man to three months in jail for voluntarily causing grievous hurt to his younger brother with a dangerous weapon.

Faizal Mohamad Khairi pleaded guilty before Judge Marutin Pagan to a charge under Section 326 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for a maximum 20 years imprisonment, or with a fine, or caning, or any two such punishments upon conviction.

According to the charge, he slashed his 33-year-old brother using a cleaver at a house in Kampung Nangka here on Feb 26 around 3pm.

Based on the facts of the case, the police received a MERS 999 call from a member of the public complaining about a fight involving a dangerous weapon at a house in the village.

The accused was arrested on July 5.

The investigation found the victim suffered injuries to his nose after being slashed twice on the head by Faizal.

The incident was witnessed by their uncle.

It is understood that Faizal had gone out with his brother’s girlfriend, leading the latter to provoke him.

Deputy public prosecutor Heng Yi Min prosecuted the case, while Faizal was unrepresented by counsel.