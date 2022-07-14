Sibu’s Stadium Tun Zaidi to reopen for public use in September

SIBU (July 14): The public should be able to use Stadium Tun Zaidi, which is currently being renovated, by this September, said Sibu Amateur Athletic Association (SAAA) honorary president Temenggong Datuk Vincent Lau.

He said he was given the assurance by the contractor that renovation works should be completed by August and the track ready for use by the following month.

“We are watching closely and we hope the contractor will no longer delay the work,” he added.

Work on the RM500,000 project to renovate and upgrade the field, including planting of grass and laying of underground piping, started on Aug 7 last year.

It was supposed to be completed after five months but was then delayed by more than six months, causing anger among the local sports fraternity as there was no alternative for them to conduct their activities.

After hearing feedback and complaints, Lau personally went down to the stadium to check on the progress of work.

Accompanying him were SAAA chairman Dr Gregory Hii and Sibu Sports Council (SSC) central region officer Mikar Changgan.

Lau also chided the contractor for the delay.

“Before the contractor was awarded the project, he should have been prepared to complete it on time. Why was it that only after being given the project that he complained of shortage of this and that, and that he had to import the grass from Kuching.

“This is being irresponsible,” he said.

Lau added the relevant authorities should scrutinise the contractor or contractors closely before awarding them projects.

“What is the point of penalising the contractor when the project is delayed? We want to see the facilities completed so that the people can use them.”

Stadium Tun Zaidi has been closed for almost a year, hence preventing schools from holding their annual athletic meets there.

“Even the Sibu Open Track and Field, a signature event of SAAA, is also affected. As a result, we have to host the event at the newly opened Azman Hashim Community Sports Centre in Sibu Jaya which is almost half-an-hour’s drive from town,” he added.

Mikar, meanwhile, said the stadium was handed over to SSC in 2020 for maintenance of facilities.

“Before that, it was under the supervision of the Sports Ministry. We will ensure that the sports facilities at the stadium are in top condition now that it is under our care,” he said.