SUPP Youth leader calls new Malaysia Agreement suggestion inexplicable, absurd idea

KUCHING (July 14): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Youth Central assistant secretary Liew Leong Yee has slammed the suggestion to come up with a new Malaysia Agreement as an “inexplicable and absurd idea”.

Liew said those proposing the idea should spend their time and energy formulating how to revitalise the Malaysian economy instead.

“The people are now living in dire straits. The ringgit is weak and prices are rising. This is the priority problem to be solved. MA63 (Malaysia Agreement 1963) contract was drawn up when Malaysia was formed. How can you just simply have a new agreement?” he questioned in a statement.

He said the Sarawak government is moving in the right direction, actively reviewing the contents of MA63 and seeking due benefits for Sarawakians.

Liew, who is also SUPP Batu Lintang Youth chief, said Malaysian political leaders should be cautious in their speeches to avoid unnecessary issues, as the country needs unity and peaceful co-existence.

“In the upcoming parliamentary election, Sarawakians must give their vote to GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) so that GPS can have more negotiation power with Malayan politicians.

“No matter who forms the Malaysian government, Sarawak must be strong in order to have enough negotiation power,” he claimed.

Earlier this month, Barisan Nasional (BN) deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan suggested the Sabah BN leadership propose a new Malaysia Agreement as a more concrete way forward towards realising the state’s rights and demands.

He claimed the new Malaysia Agreement needed to be underpinned by a new spirit, context, and aspirations in restoring the rights and interests of Sabah, and at the same time, strengthening the Federation of Malaysia.