S’wak education ministry to engage industries, institutions in talent devt

KUCHING (July 14): The Sarawak’s Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development (MEITD) aims to formulate a collaborative mechanism to engage with industry players and academic and skills training institutions under its talent development division.

Its minister Datuk Roland Sagah said this would allow training and higher learning institutions to be constantly up-to-date on the skill-sets demanded by various industries in the world.

“The ministry’s new division would help identify and adjust suitable strategies, initiatives, and interventions to facilitate the demand and supply gap in the industry, particularly in Sarawak,” he told reporters at a press conference after officiating the ministry’s first talent development workshop here yesterday.

Giving more details, Sagah said the inaugural Talent Development Workshop will serve as a means for the ministry to formulate a framework in the industry that aligns with the state’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

He said the objective of the workshop is to develop clear strategies and key performance indicators (KPIs) whilst encouraging active engagement with the private sector in developing industry talents.

He then said this will allow them to plan their courses accordingly, to what is needed.

“In today’s volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous (VUCA) environment, it is understood that the workforce requirements may change from time to time from the initial estimates.

“A lot of input is needed to be added to the courses to improve the marketability of our talents and how our people will work based on future requirements, as all sectors have their own diverse needs regarding skill sets, technologies, equipment and workforce numbers.

“In that sense, the ministry strives to be the industry enablers as nearly a dozen industry sectors are listed under PCDS 2030, both the economic and enabling sectors such as the manufacturing industry which ranges from heavy engineering of smelting metals and making sensitive electronic parts to hygienic food production,” he said.

The workshop will have a total of 70 participants from various agencies, institutions and departments, with it concluding this coming Friday (July 15).

Also present were Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development I Dr Annuar Rapaee, political secretary to the Premier Damen Rejek, permanent secretary to Roland’s ministry Datu Kameri Affandi, along with the ministry’s section heads.