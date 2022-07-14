Tanjung Aru houses damaged by strong waves

KOTA KINABALU (July 14): Several houses in Tanjung Aru were damaged after they were hit by strong waves early Thursday morning.

Tanjung Aru assemblyman Datuk Junz Wong said several bridges were also damaged while several houses in Pulau Gaya collapsed.

Junz said security forces should take precautionary measures to prevent unwanted incidents as it has been reported that strong waves and big tides are expected again today (July 15).

He said the government should provide allocation to help affected residents and hope such funds are ready and can be immediately channeled to the affected victims.

The bad weather also damaged the Base Camp Jetty at Gaya Island (Taman Tunku Abdul Rahman) on Thursday.