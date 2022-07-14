UMS students to enjoy quality RM3.50 meals

KOTA KINABALU (July 14): Beginning July 15, this year, Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) students will get to enjoy quality food for as low as RM3.50.

This was announced by Prof Madya Dr Raman Noordin in a statement on Thursday.

He said that the effort is in response to the recommendation of the Higher Education Ministry (MOHE) for higher learning Institutions (IPT) to sell campus meal at a ceiling price of RM3.50 through the Malaysian Family Student Food Basket initiative.

“Even with a cheaper price tag, UMS will not compromise with food quality, and will ensure that every student will enjoy a meal that is complete and nutritious,” he said.

He believes that this could help students to face the challenges of an ever growing cost of living.

“It is hoped that this would be able to help reduce the financial burden of UMS students especially those under B40,” said Raman.

For the record, there are 13,179 B40 students in UMS, who consist of 4,215 males and 8,964 females.

In order to help cafeteria workers to address the issue of increasing price of goods which will have an impact on the price they would charge for their food, a six-month moratorium would be given to them starting this month.

UMS Vice Chancellor Professor Datuk Dr Taufiq Yap Yun Hin assured that under the hashtag #UMSPeduli, university officials will carry on with UMS Siswa Food Bank that was introduced in 2019.

“The Food Bank initiative isn’t limited to only on campus students but also for students living off campus.