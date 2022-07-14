Villagers from Sandakan seek ministry’s intervenion on land conflict

KOTA KINABALU (July 14): A group of village families from Sandakan gathered at Wisma Innoprise here on Thursday, seeking the Local Government and Housing Ministry’s intervenion on a land conflict between them and a company.

Yulius Kasu, the spokesperson for the villagers of Kg Sinompuru, Sg Simpang Sandakan, said they had handed over a memorandum to the ministry, hoping for a fair solution and the minister, Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun, could find justice for them.

“We have been residing in the village for almost four decades but in 2016, we were given a notice to vacate the area,” he said.

According to Yulius, the issue of land ownership began in 1964, where Koperasi Sg Sungai Simpangan has applied for temporary occupation license (TOL) of the land for removal of timber logs.

There was no development made in the area until 1988, where 79 locals applied for the land as their village and the same time they planted oil palm as their source of income.

He also said the land was sold by the cooperative to a company in 2015.

“In 2017, the Land and Survey Office cancelled the villagers’ land application made in 1988. The land was sold to a third party without compensation or new gazetted areas,” he added.

The gathering on Thursday was supported by Malaysia International Humanitarian Organisation (MHO) which was led by its secretary-general, Datuk Hishamuddin Hashim.

According to Hishamuddin, the villagers mostly Dusun ethnic respect the court order about land ownership, but currently seeking the intervention of the state government in the name of humanity.

“This is to defend the fate of the villagers in terms of compensation and also in terms of new settlement land to the residents.

“This is because there is still no discussion in terms of compensation and new settlements which is currently needed by them,” he said.

He added that the MHO requested the parties involved to provide compensation to the villagers or provide a new place to relocate them.

“The villagers are unable to leave the area without help from the parties involved,” he concluded.