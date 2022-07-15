AirAsia X: Over 270,000 refund requests completed

KUALA LUMPUR (July 15): AirAsia X (AAX), the medium to long-haul affiliate airline of AirAsia Aviation Group, has to date successfully compensated over 270,000 cancelled bookings caused by the pandemic over the past two years including all RM499 Unlimited Pass holders, with a five-year travel voucher to the full value of the outstanding bookings.

The travel voucher can be used to book any AAX flights (airline code D7) immediately and for future travel to a number of exciting international destinations currently on sale, AAX said in a statement today.

“Many more routes will be added to AAX’s network in the future including Japan, Australia, Hawaii, New Zealand, London, Dubai and Istanbul in 2022,” it said.

AAX said it will continue to prioritise processing all remaining compensation entitlements, including for bookings made by travel agents in the coming weeks. All guests will be contacted via their registered email address.

AAX acting group chief executive officer Tony Fernandes said the airline has given back more than US$92 million (RM409.4 million) worth of travel vouchers for over a quarter million bookings to date.

“While many have supported us through thick and thin, I understand many others have expressed frustration with not receiving a cash refund for the cancelled flights.

“AAX wasn’t able to pay cash refunds due to the legal process of the restructuring, but we have worked hard to balance survival with paying everyone back with credit vouchers to fly again to exciting destinations now and in the future,” he said. – Bernama