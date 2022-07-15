Batu Lintang constituency facing spate of telco cable thefts, says SUPP branch

KUCHING (July 15): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Batu Lintang has claimed that a spate of telecommunication cable thefts have happened in Batu Lintang state constituency of late.

Branch Youth chief Liew Leong Yee said residents in Tabuan Jaya and Tabuan Desa in particular have been victimised.

In a statement today, Liew said he accompanied a Tabuan Desa resident, identified only as Pui, to lodge a police report.

“Together with Pui, resident of Tabuan Desa, we went to Tabuan Desa police station to lodge a report regarding stolen TM WiFi and telecommunications cable,” he said.

Joining them were Penghulu Dato Pui Chow Hin and Kapitan Ethan Tan Kok Chiang.

Liew said such thefts had resulted in the disruption of telecommunication services, inconveniencing affected residents.

“The residents concerned are unable to access the Internet and make phone calls,” he said.

Liew pointed out it usually took some time for the repair work to be carried out.

“Not only has it caused a lot of inconvenience to the affected residents but the utility company is also facing huge losses due to cable theft,” he said.

He urged the public to alert the authorities if they came across any suspicious characters in their neighbourhoods.

He also hoped the police would take immediate action to prevent more such cases from happening.