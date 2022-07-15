Brunei’s land, sea borders fully reopen from Aug 1

MIRI (July 15): Brunei’s land and sea borders are set to fully reopen for non-essential travel starting Aug 1, its Covid-19 Steering Committee said in a press statement issued yesterday.

The committee said the exit-country and entry travel via land and seaports are to be aligned with its existing air travel guidelines, such as being fully vaccinated, having travel medical insurance with coverage of Covid-19 treatment prior to exiting the country (for Brunei citizens and its permanent residents) and to complete the Arrival Declaration Form (ADF) before entering or returning to the country.

“Fully vaccinated foreign nationals for inbound or outbound for any type of travel (whether air, land or sea) is defined as those who have at least two doses of vaccines.

“However, foreigners who wish to enter the country are encouraged to obtain a booster dose to preserve safety, security and well-being of all parties,” it said.

It further explained that the definition of ‘fully vaccinated’ for Brunei citizens and permanent residents who wish to exit and enter the country via air, land or sea is to have at least three doses of vaccination.

“Or, if they (Brunei citizens and permanent residents) have not received the third dose, they have obtained their second dose of vaccination no more than three months prior to the date of departure from the country,” it said.

The committee said it will continue to monitor the current situation of Covid-19 in the country, while ensuring that any control measures imposed are appropriate in order to maintain the safety, security and well-being of Brunei citizens and its permanent residents.

For further information and details, visit their website at www.pmo.gov.bn/travelportal or contact their operators at the travel hotline 120 during working hours or via e-mail at travelapplication@jpm.gov.bn.