Businessman freed from three corruption charges

KOTA KINABALU (July 15): The Sessions Court here on Friday freed a businessman from three counts of corruptly receiving RM90,000 worth cheques as inducements to pay a company’s debts, eight years ago.

In his reserved decision, judge Abu Bakar Manat acquitted and discharged Kong Yin Siong, 53, after the court ruled that the defence had cast doubt on the prosecution’s case.

On the first to the third counts, Kong was accused of receiving the cheques, one worth RM50,000 and two RM20,000 each from three persons, through a person in order to pay the company’s debts to three other companies.

The alleged offences took place at the company’s office in Keningau between August and September, 2014.

The charges were under Section 16 (a) (A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 which provide for a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine of up to five times of the bribery amount or RM10,000 or any amount which higher, upon conviction.

The prosecution had called 25 witnesses to testify against the accused throughout the trial and Kong was the sole defence witness.