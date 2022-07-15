Cannabis trafficking accused acquitted, discharged

KOTA KINABALU (July 15): A man was acquitted and discharged by the High Court here Friday from a charge of trafficking in 564.6 grams of cannabis allegedly committed three years ago.

Judicial Commissioner Amelati Parnell freed Daniel Denis, 28, without calling for his defence.

In her reserved ruling, the Judicial Commissioner held that the prosecution had failed to make out a prima facie case against the accused.

Daniel was accused of trafficking in the cannabis at a compound in front of a premises in Jalan Bundusan on February 27, 2019.

The charge was under Section 39B (1) (a), punishable under Section 39B (2), both of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The prosecution had produced 12 witnesses to testify against Daniel, who was represented by counsel PJ Perira, throughout the trial.