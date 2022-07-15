Car park being built at Rajah Charles Brooke Memorial Hospital to ease congestion

KUCHING (July 15): The construction of a car park at Rajah Charles Brooke Memorial (RCBM) Hospital near here commenced yesterday, and would be completed within three weeks.

Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang said the state government-funded project costing about RM200,000 was being implemented by the state Public Works Department (JKR).

Lo, who is also Padawan Municipal Council chairman, said once completed, the project would solve the problem of lack of parking spaces at the hospital.

“Although it is a small hospital, it receives and treats about 100 patients daily and because of that, there are not enough parking spaces.

“I am thankful to the divisional engineers who are sensitive and find solutions to the problems, and also the state JKR director Richard Tajan for approving the project.

“It will be able to accommodate 30 to 50 parking spaces and hopefully solve the congestion problem at this hospital,” Lo told reporters after visiting the project site yesterday.

Asked whether there were plans to build an overhead bridge for the public or patients to cross the road from the car park, Lo said there was none so far.

“As for traffic lights, we will think about it. Maybe, the JKR will consider it later,” he said.

Hospital director Dr Teo Yie was among those present at the site inspection.