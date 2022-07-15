Covid-19 infections in Sabah rise to highest since April

KOTA KINABALU (July 15): Covid-19 infections in Sabah jumped to 261 cases on Friday, the highest since April this year.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the State Health Department recorded a positivity rate of 15.68 per cent on 2,800 test samples, much higher than the previous day’s positivity rate.

“As said before, the high rate of positivity is an indicator that the rate of transmission is also accelerating.

“With a high rate recorded on July 15, it is hoped that the community takes note of this development as a reminder that the risk of infection is getting higher,” he said.

A total of 258 out of 261 cases recorded on Friday were in Categories 1 and 2, one case each in Category 3, 4 and 5.