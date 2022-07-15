DBKL withdraws eviction notice, makes Kebun-Kebun Bangsar official

KUALA LUMPUR (July 15): The Kebun-Kebun Bangsar community farm will not be evicted from its current location and has been incorporated into the Local Agenda 21 plan, City Hall (DBKL) said yesterday.

DBKL said the Federal Territories Land and Mines Office wrote to it last month to say that it has approved a temporary occupation licence (TOL) for the site and alienated the land to the KL mayor for nursery and farming use.

The local authority said Kebun-Kebun Bangsar was then incorporated into the city’s sustainable development blueprint, LA21.

DBKL said it organised a meeting that included representatives from the Land and Mines Office, Tenaga Nasional Bhd, Kebun-Kebun Bangsar, residents associations, and others stakeholders on the issue today.

“Based on the meeting, Kebun-Kebun Bangsar was notified of DBKL’s decision for it to be streamlined into LA21 as a community farm.

“Activities at the farm will continue to be periodically monitored by DBKL and related agencies,” it said in a statement.

Last month, Kebun-Kebun Bangsar was served with a final eviction notice by the Land and Mines Office for violating the National Land Code, just weeks after Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had praised it during a speech in conjunction with World Environment Day.

The Land and Mines Office previously said the community farm had violated the conditions of its TOL that prohibited the erection of permanent structures in the plot that was beneath TNB power transmission lines.

It also said there were various complaints from residents in the vicinity alleging pollution and nuisance, along with the unauthorised keeping of animals and livestock at the location.

Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil, whose constituency Kebun-Kebun Bangsar came under, praised DBKL’s decision.

The community farm that opens daily including public holidays is run by volunteers and grows a variety of vegetables, fruits, flowers, and even has a rice field.

The eight-acre linear green garden was founded in 2017 and it is non-commercial, with its produce given away to the underprivileged and soup kitchens. — Malay Mail