Fatimah: PBB Wanita to create 13 zones in S’wak constituencies

KUCHING (July 15): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Wanita supreme council (MTW) yesterday announced the creation of 13 zones in Sarawak constituencies to achieve efficiency and its objectives.

Sarawak being a large area, PBB Wanita chief Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said it is fitting that each state constituency is divided into 13 zones from 11 zones previously to facilitate running of the party’s programmes throughout the state.

“The creation of 13 zones is to ensure efficiency in terms of achieving our objectives when we hold specially planned programmes, and also to ensure the effective implementation of organised and planned programmes.

“Later, there could be a few areas which will be taken care of by the respective zones,” she said during a press conference after chairing the PBB Wanita Supreme Council (MTW PBB) meeting at PBB headquarters here yesterday morning.

She informed that in the past when each constituency was divided into 11 zones, it was found that some areas were too big to handle, citing Jemoreng and Daro which were under Kuala Rajang Zone but in terms of proximity, they were closer to Dalat, Balingian and Telian.

“There are a number of zones which are too big, so we split into two more. The purpose is so that, when we hold a programme it is easier for our target group to be gathered in the area, and it is more cost saving,” she said.

She also mentioned that at the last PBB Convention from June 17-19 this year, in relation to the creation of more zones, the party constitution was amended where no less than five members of PBB Wanita are to be elected to the main body supreme council (MKT).

“The amendment to the party constitution was to see the number of women representation in the MKT increased because for us it is important that we have more women representing women in the supreme council, in making decisions for the welfare of the people and including the welfare of women.

“At the PBB convention as well, we had proposed amendments to the definition of the role of women in PBB and this has been passed. These include women’s roles in political, social, leadership, digital and entrepreneurship fields,” she said.

At yesterday’s meeting, Fatimah, who is also the Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Development, said the MTW PBB for the 2022-2025 term had reviewed the role of these zones, giving focus to four areas; namely the Political Bureau; Economy Bureau; Social and Welfare Bureau and Youth 1828 Bureau.

“The establishment of these bureaus reflects our emphasis for the MTW 2022-2025 term. The appointment of the heads and their members has also been made. Right after this, they will be able to meet and run programmes that will be implemented under their respective bureaus.

“We want to make sure that the objectives of the programmes and activities are achieved, and the targeted groups must be close to each other so that it will be easy for them to move and gather without much financial costs. It’s all about efficiency, achieving our objectives, getting the target groups in one place where it is convenient and as economically possible,” she said.

At the same time, Fatimah disclosed that the total number of PBB members throughout Sarawak now stood at 356,972, including women and men.

“Out of this total, the women’s membership total has reached 171,560. We have decided that our important agenda under our Political Bureau is to increase the membership of the party, especially among women, because we found women membership is less than men’s.

“We will work hard to ensure that our party membership is increased. I know women who are competent in this field, and also very committed when given a role for a certain responsibility. I believe we can increase our membership in Sarawak,” she said.

Prior to the MTW meeting, Fatimah handed over letters of appointment to the MTW for the 2022-2025 term.

Also present at the press conference were PBB deputy women chief I Datin Sri Angelina Ujang, vice-women chief II Umang Nangku Jabu Eigensatz, vice-women chief III Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali, secretary Senator Susan Chemerai Anding, honorary treasurer Dr Dayang Nurfizawai Abang Abdul Karim and other members of MTW PBB 2022-2025.