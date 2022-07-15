Finance Ministry tells govt to control external expenditure, avoid additional financial implications

KUALA LUMPUR (July 16): Government ministries, departments and agencies must always take measures to control external expenditure to avoid additional financial implications, according to the Ministry of Finance (MoF).

Additional allocation requirements for the purpose of work abroad will not be considered, said the ministry in a Malaysia Treasury Circular – Guidelines on Public Expenditure Savings.

Treasury secretary-general Datuk Seri Asri Hamidon said expenditure for work overseas will only be allowed for matters such as scheduled/periodical meetings/negotiations or conferences approved under the annual budget and those that are really important as well as give significant impact to the country’s interest.

“Besides that, it is also allowed for meetings and conferences that have been approved by the Cabinet and control officers are encouraged to get the involvement of ambassador/Malaysian representative head in that country or nearby country to represent the country without the representation by officers from Malaysia or participate virtually,” he said.

He said the maximum travel frequency for overseas official duties allowed for a one-year period is three times for secretary-general/deputy secretary-general/department head/head of agencies; and two times for other officers.

Meanwhile, Asri said purchasing or procurement of goods as well as import of materials for new procurement are not allowed except for such goods that cannot be sourced locally and the need for its procurement via import is really urgent and very critical.

“Nevertheless, ministries/departments/agencies must get prior approval from MoF,” he added.

According to him, all statutory bodies and subsidiary companies must give priority to domestic investment.

“Any investment involving outflow of funds (to foreign countries), excluding those that already have commitments, contracts, as well as payment schedule, must obtain approval from MoF,” he said. – Bernama