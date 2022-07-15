Historian lodges police report against PBDSB man for questioning credibility

KUCHING (July 15): Historian Datu Dr Sanib Said today has lodged a police report against Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) information chief Andrew Bugie Ipang for allegedly questioning his credibility as a historian and his research methods.

“I found his (Andrew) recent statement has shamed me as a credible historian. He has questioned my eligibility to do research and write about Sarawak, formerly Santubong, was the second oldest Malay state in the world.

“He questioned my abilities and my research methods, given that I am a person who obtained my PhD and my academic qualification from Universiti Malaya (UM) as the university is the oldest in Malaysia, among the top universities in the country, and (listed) in the top 10 universities in Southeast Asia itself. Even my first book published in 1989 was published in English by Oxford University Press.

“So these are my credibilities, and (my works) are accepted on the international level. However, he questioned my credibility and ability to conduct my research. That is why I lodged a police report this afternoon so that the police can take further action,” he said when met by reporters at Kuching Central Police Station here this afternoon.

Andrew in a statement on July 7 questioned the research mechanism and procedure used to purportedly prove that Sarawak is the second oldest Malay state in the world after Kedah.

He said PBDSB also questioned how Dr Sanib could claim Sarawak was formerly known as Santubong.

As such, Andrew said there should be archaeological digs in Santubong and its surrounding areas for human remains to undergo DNA and radio carbon dating tests as such testing would determine and confirm the ethnicity of the remains and their estimated date of existence.

He also urged historians not to make claims unsubstantiated by scientific proof for the sake of racial harmony, peace and unity.

Following this, Dr Sanib, who is also Amanah Khairat Yayasan Budaya Melayu Sarawak (AKYBMS) general manager, responded by saying that his works are solely focused on the Malays, and never wrote about other races in Sarawak.

“In my book and in my lectures, I talk about the Malays and never about other races in Sarawak because this is very sensitive. I had never questioned about other races (in Sarawak).

“Let me study and research about my own race as this is part of the freedom of speech,” he said.