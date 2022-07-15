Issues at KKIA rectified – Malaysia Airports

KOTA KINABALU (July 15): Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Ariffin made a working visit to the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) on Friday after the public raised issues in the media recently.

Jafry was briefed by senior general manager of Malaysia Airports, Kamaruzzaman Razali, on the ongoing improvement and refurbishment plans as well as the rectification works that have been implemented at KKIA.

“Malaysia Airports acknowledges the problems and has taken immediate action to rectify the issues raised,” Kamaruzzaman said.

Rectifications that have been done included patching the potholes at KKIA’s car park, reinforcing the monitoring of traffic at Level 1 and Level 3 kerbside, tightening the SLA on cleaning services, improving terminal lighting and trolley management.

Malaysia Airports has allocated RM73 million for the operational expenditure of KKIA this year. This includes facilities management, cleaning, maintenance, ll and repair services, as well as staff and utilities cost.

The ministry together with Malaysia Airports are committed to ensure that KKIA meet global standards and deliver the highest service levels to airport guests and importantly for the tourists.