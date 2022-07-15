Malaysian Medical Association: Get booster shots to reduce Covid-19 severity

KUCHING (July 15): The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) has advised individuals aged 60 and above as well as those with comorbidities to go for a second booster dose for better protection against Covid-19.

MMA president Dr Koh Kar Chai said the booster shots are available at medical clinics under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PPV GPs).

“Just go on to your MySejahtera to book your slots or alternatively contact any nearby PPV GPs for an appointment,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Koh also advised those who have yet to get their first booster dose to do so given that the immunity obtained from the first two doses would have already waned by now.

He cautioned that Malaysia is currently facing a high number of Covid-19 cases along with many influenza-like illnesses (ILIs).

“It is best not to overload the healthcare system with these cases which will deprive medical care for those who need it urgently,” he said.

He appealed to the public not to be complacent with the Covid-19 infections.

He said according to medical experts, it is advisable to get the booster shots because evidence has shown that it reduced the severity of the disease as well as the risk of hospitalisation if one does get infected with Covid-19.

“Do be aware that the vaccines do not prevent a person from getting the infection but reduces the severity and risk of mortality if one gets infected.

“We know that the science behind Covid-19 evolves constantly as our experience grows and more data will be available as time goes by.

“There are those who are waiting for an Omicron specific vaccine to be available as well as those who feel that the vaccines do not protect against getting infected with the variants BA.4 and BA.5,” he said.

Dr Koh noted that the virus is constantly evolving and people across the globe will be faced with even more new variants.

“There will be the never ending effort to get a variant specific vaccine out in time before a new variant surfaces,” he added.