Mas Gading MP upset over politicisation of projects

KUCHING (July 15): Mas Gading MP Mordi Bimol has expressed his disappointment over the politicisation of projects, namely those slated for his constituency.

According to him, they are among the issues that have remained unresolved in Mas Gading, and one of them being the Selampit Bridge project.

“This project has always been politicised by many, and also has been delayed for far too long,” he told The Borneo Post here.

Mordi recalled that the project was approved in 2019 and received an allocation of RM30 million from the Rural Development Ministry, but since then, the siting application had been sent by the Public Works Department (JKR) to the State Implementation and Monitoring Unit (SIMU) four times, and to date it had not received any approval.

Another unresolved issue in Mas Gading, said the MP, was the RM72 million Jalan Kampung Kendaie project, said to have been approved in 2019, but the works had yet to begin.

“Just like the Selampit Bridge project, this one is stuck at SIMU.

“If the state government was really serious about the wellbeing of the people, these projects should have been done earlier.

“The least that they could do is to reply my letter, which was sent on June 22.

“I am truly disappointed with both JKR and SIMU. I have made some efforts to meet these two agencies and discuss these projects that affect the livelihood of the people but till now, none of my letters have received replies.

“Then suddenly, news popped up about them meeting Billy Sujang (Opar assemblyman) for site visits.

“Sometimes, it’s just sad to see how every single matter is being politicised in the end, and the people are the ones who really suffer,” said Mordi, adding that he would meet the Minister of Rural Development soon to obtain clarification about these two issues, as well as to highlight the urgent need of upgrading Bau Hospital.

On a separate subject, namely the 15th general election (GE15), Mordi said that he believed in the judgment of the leaders of the Democratic Action Party (DAP), and with their blessing, he would go all out in defending Mas Gading.

“In any case, I believe that the Bidayuhs need to be united, especially those in the opposition bloc.

“Having more candidates, regardless independent or not, will just split the votes further; hence, defeating the common opponent is quite unlikely,” he said.

On his preparation for GE15, Mordi said he had always been doing what he needed to do as a serving parliamentarian.

In this respect, he was thankful that the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and the ruling government ‘had made the actual and tangible assistance possible for them’.

Asked about his confidence in delivering the seat again for DAP, his reply was: “I got to be confident in winning, and I want to deliver the seat for my party. Having said that, (to determine) winning or losing is in the hands of the people of Mas Gading.”