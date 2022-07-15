Men get jail time, caning for raping disabled Julau girl aged 14

SARIKEI (July 15): The Sessions Court here yesterday (July 14) sentenced two men to 20 years and 28 years imprisonment apart from 12 strokes and 11 strokes of the rotan respectively for raping a 14-year old girl with special needs in Julau last month.

Judge Stella Augustine Druce convicted both men on their own guilty pleas.

In a press statement today, Julau police chief DSP Andam Sulin said the first accused, who is a foreigner, was sentenced to 15 years in prison and six strokes of the rotan for the first charge framed under Section 376(2)(k) of Penal Code for rape of a victim with a mental disability, emotional disorder, or physical handicap.

He was also sentenced to 13 years in prison and five strokes of the rotan for sodomising the same victim, an offence under Section 14(a) Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2019.

The foreigner was also earlier sentenced to eight months in prison for an offence under Section 15(1)(C) of the Immigration Act 1953/69.

Andam said the second accused, who is the victim’s stepfather, was sentenced to 20 years in prison and 12 strokes of the rotan for rape under Section 376(3) of the Penal Code.

According to the brief facts of the case, the two men committed the offence on June 4.

The victim’s mother filed a report at the Julau police station on June 5 and the two men were arrested on the same day.

Prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Jayniesa Lavang Jarit, while neither man was represented by counsel.