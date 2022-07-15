New committees to further rejuvenate, refresh PBS

PENAMPANG (July 15): Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) formed three committees on Friday to further empower the party, as well as its members.

President Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili said the Discipline, Investment, Training and Skill Development Committees would be able to address and find solutions to issues affecting PBS and the members.

“We practice democracy, open and give fairness to everyone, hence the setting up of the Discipline Committee, while the Investment Committee will look into ways to find financial resources, including promoting the co-operative business sectors, that would benefit both PBS and its members.

“In addition, in line with our mission to refresh and rejuvenate the party, a Training and Skill Development Committee will be set up, targeting the younger generations and professional groups to ensure they subscribe to the vision as well as join in our fight to uphold and uplift PBS core struggles,” he said during the meeting and swearing-in ceremony of the PBS Supreme Council at its headquarters in Donggongon here on Friday.

Ongkili described the new line-up as fresh, with half of them being new faces aged 50 and below, adding: “Thus ridding us from the old people political party stigma.”

He believes that the combined line-up, who have shown promising leadership talents and contributions, will be able to inject new ideas and help PBS reach greater heights.

Ongkili, who is on his second term as the party president witnessed the swearing-in of the new line-up led by the three deputy presidents – Deputy Chief Minister and Kundasang Assemblyman Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam for the Non-Muslim Bumiputera quota, Rural Development Minister and Tamparuli Assemblyman Datuk Jahid Jahim (Muslim Bumiputera) and Datuk Seri Dr Yee Moh Chai (Chinese).

Former PBS deputy president Datuk Seri Radin Malleh was promoted as the party’s Deputy Premier Advisor.

Congratulating his new team, Ongkili also announced names for the remaining posts.

Assistant Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister and Matunggong Assemblywoman Datuk Julita Majungki has been appointed as the party’s Secretary General, making her the first female to hold the post, to be assisted by Telupid Assemblyman Jonnybone Kurum; while Lu Kim Yen remained as the Treasurer General and Special Officer to the Sabah Chief Minister, Lo Tsu Fui as his assistant.

Assistant Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister and Kiulu Assemblyman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai is PBS Information Chief, to be assisted by Universiti Malaysia Sabah Associate Professor Dr Bonaventure Boniface, while the Vice Presidents for the Blue Quota (Non-Muslim Bumiputera) are Tandek Assemblyman Hendrus Anding, Datuk Johnny Mositun and Datuk Daniel Kinsik; Yellow Quota (Muslim Bumiputera) – Lumadan Assemblyman Ruslan Muharam and Mursid Mohd Rais; while the Red Quota (Chinese) – Special Officer to the Sabah Chief Minister, Arthur Sen Siong Choo, Datuk Peter Mak and Datuk Linda Tsen Thau Lin.

Datin Malianah Ugau and Christoper Mandut remain as the Women Chief and Pemuda Chief respectively.

The Supreme Council members are Peter Jino Allion, Dr Samuil Mopun, Fredoline Totin Bangon, Stanis Buandi, Suman Yasambun, Datuk William Majimbun, Masum Takin, Fazidah Mohd Yassin, Kasirin Kamiran, Juin Saman, Azmi Ahmad, Omar Abdul Hakim, Datuk Johnny Goh, Kong Nyuk Thou, Lim Vun Chan, Datuk Gan En Sion @ Fredian Gan, Ng Tze Tsai, Ir Muji Ampau, Datuk Bernard Daliting, John Chryso Masabal, Goon Thien Shang and Zamil Ismail.

Ongkili added that several appointments to fill vacant posts will be made in due course.

He hopes that the new line-up will work together to strengthen the struggle of PBS, go down to the ground to meet the people, and ensure that their programmes are carried out to include the grassroots level besides assisting in the recruitment of new memberships.

“Let us work together and stay united. We have gone a long way, thanks to the leadership and guidance of our former president. Let us make PBS great again as we offer the party to Malaysians in Sabah to champion their interests, rights, and basic needs,” Ongkili concluded.