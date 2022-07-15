PBB Women welcomes Undi18, hails new youth wing 1828

KUCHING (July 15): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Wanita Supreme Council welcomes Undi18 and lauds the party for incorporating the new youth wing 1828 (those aged 18 to 28), into the party’s constitution.

Its chief Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said U18-28 had been discussed during the party’s recent convention and noted that the agenda was crucial for their future, a way forward for Sarawak.

She said the Wanita Supreme Council yesterday morning had decided to focus on four areas; political bureau; economic bureau, social and welfare bureau, and youth 1828 bureau.

“The political and youth 1828 bureaus will be ideal to look into the women’s youths Undi 18-28.

“For the Undi 18-28 registration, it has been approved in the recent PBB Convention (June 17 – 19) under the newly established Youth Wing 1828, which has been presented to the Registrar of Society (ROS), and once approved, it will be incorporated into the party’s constitution.

“Any youth, especially women’s youth who wish to register with the party may do so, and automatically become a member,” she told a press conference after chairing the PBB Wanita Supreme Council session 2022-2025 at PBB headquarters here yesterday.

Fatimah, who is also Dalat assemblywoman, said the party was now open for younger members who have an interest in politics in order to contribute to the state’s development.

“We have measures to make PBB the strongest party in Sarawak, not only among adults but also among the young people,” she said.

Fatimah, also Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Development, also pledged to do their part in assisting the party in the upcoming general election.

She said they would form a solid team as it did during the last state election to register a big win for GPS.

“This time around, we must ensure that the party will win all our parliamentary seats.

“I have advised my members to work harder like we did in the state election,” she said.

To a question, Fatimah said it was up to party president and Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to decide whom to pick, retain or drop for the general election, including women candidates.

“Nevertheless, we will continue to assist and rest assured, we will work together to ensure that the chosen candidates will win,” she said.